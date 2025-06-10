Rosgvardiya seizes over 65 kg of explosives from illegal turnover in central Russia

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2025, officers of Russia's National Guard have seized more than 65 kilograms of explosives from illegal circulation in the country’s Central Federal District, the agency's local branch told TASS.

"In total, over 120 firearms and nearly 23,000 rounds of ammunition were seized, along with more than 65 kilograms of explosives and over 30 improvised explosive devices. Additionally, more than 110 kilograms of narcotic substances, over 2,000 liters of counterfeit alcoholic beverages, as well as over 316 million rubles and 36,000 in foreign currency were confiscated from illicit circulation," the statement reveals.