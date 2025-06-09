Elon Musk’s father would like Putin to teach him leadership

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Engineer, businessman, and father of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, Errol Musk, shared with journalists that he would like to learn leadership skills from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think he [Putin] is a very impressive man, he has proved that, a very stable impressive man," Musk said on the sidelines of the Forum of the Future 2050. When asked what question would he pose to the Russian president, Musk responded that he didn’t think he was in a position to do so, but noted that his team informed him that life in Russia had improved significantly over the years. "Apparently, it’s largely due to good leadership. So, I’d ask him [Putin] 'Can you teach me some good leadership?'" the businessman said.

He also lamented that the perception of Russia in the US is largely distorted by the media, but the real Russia and Moscow are truly amazing. "I couldn’t believe that this city [Moscow], like someone said earlier, is like Rome. It’s exactly like Rome," he shared, "We must change the perception. And people in Europe said to me, 'Whatever you do, don’t go to Russia.' Why? What are they talking about? It’s nonsense."