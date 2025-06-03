HIV infection rate in Russia down 31.5% from long-term average in 2024

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The incidence of HIV infection in Russia in 2024 was 31.5% lower than the country’s long-term average, and nearly 10% lower than in 2023, Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, told journalists.

"The situation around HIV demands close monitoring despite the fact that its incidence is declining. And over the past year, it dropped almost by 10% versus 2023. And last year’s incidence is below the long-term average by 31.5%, so the trend is positive," she said.

The head of the public health watchdog specified that in 2024, 52 million people were tested for HIV. "Our goal this year is to maximize testing coverage among high-risk groups so as not to miss potential cases. This is not an easy task but we have our goals and we are working toward them," Popova said.