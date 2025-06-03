Man arrested in St. Petersburg for gathering information for Ukrainian terrorist group

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Law enforcement authorities in St. Petersburg have apprehended a local resident suspected of espionage for a Ukrainian terrorist organization.

According to official sources, officers detained a previously convicted individual born in 1993 who was allegedly collecting intelligence concerning military and industrial sites - including factories, airfields, and research facilities - in both St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The detainee is accused of transmitting this information to members of the terrorist group Atesh, linked to several acts of sabotage across Russia.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to participation in the activities of a terrorist organization. If convicted, the suspect could face a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 20 years.