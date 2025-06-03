Ukrainian special services agent who built powerful bomb detained in Crimea — FSB

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers operating in Crimea have detained an agent of Ukraine's security agencies who assembled a powerful explosive device and hid it in a secret cache, the FSB reported.

"FSB officers operating in the Republic of Crimea detained an agent of the Ukrainian security services for making an improvised explosive device (IED) intended for committing sabotage and terrorist actions on the peninsula," the FSB stated. "They found out that a resident of Feodosia, born in 1965, proactively offered his assistance to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and was brought in for confidential cooperation by its representative," the agency added.

Acting on his handler’s instructions, he retrieved components from two hidden caches and assembled an IED consisting of over 1.2 kg of explosives, an electric detonator, a homemade electric radio receiver, an electronic transmitter, and destructive elements – namely nails weighing nearly 500 grams. He then stashed the device in a cache in Sevastopol's Balaklavsky district.

The FSB Investigation Department for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol has launched criminal proceedings against the detainee under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (treason in the form of financial, technical or other assistance to a foreign state, international or foreign organization or their representatives in activities against Russia's security) and Part 1 of Article 222.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of explosives). He has been taken into custody.