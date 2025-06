MELITOPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Power supply has been reinstated in three municipal districts of the Zaporozhye Region following a major blackout due to a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack early on June 3, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"Power supply in the Kamensko-Dneprovsky, Kuybyshevsky, and Mikhailovsky municipal districts has been restored," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Balitsky said that power supply in Melitopol and Berdyansk has been fully reinstated.