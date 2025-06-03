Russian senator calls for rewarding those who tried to prevent drone attack in Siberia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The people who tried to prevent a drone attack in Russia’s Siberian region of Irkutsk should be rewarded, Natalya Nikonorova, member of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing some people on top of a truck trying to prevent drones from flying out of the vehicle.

"Undoubtedly, such bold and courageous actions are worth a reward. Donbass knows well that not all heroes wear capes as oftentimes, common people save others during shelling attacks, deliver humanitarian aid to areas under fire and assist the injured," Nikonorova, who represents the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Federation Council, told TASS.

According to her, the people who tried to stop the drone attack "showed courage and military wit." "They are real heroes," the senator stressed.