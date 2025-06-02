Baikonur to begin producing own power within 2-3 years — city head

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The city of Baikonur will launch modernized energy boilers in 2027-2028, providing residents with locally generated electricity. The plan is to start the upgrade of boilers as early as this year, Konstantin Busygin, head of the city administration, said in an interview with TASS.

Six months ago, Baikonur started to be heated wholly with natural gas, abandoning fuel oil, he noted. "This year will see the beginning of the next stage of gasification, meaning the upgrade of energy boilers, which generate electricity, and we are going to have independent electricity," the city head said.

The economic effect of gasification is obvious as expenses for the population have decreased multifold, he noted. "Further work on modernization of the thermal power plant and the launch of natural gas-fueled power boilers into operation within 2-3 years will allow us not only to significantly reduce utility bills for the population, but will also make Baikonurenergo a profitable enterprise," the official stressed.