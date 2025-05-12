Organizers say 120 countries take part in Immortal Regiment event in 2025

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. As many as 120 nations took part in the Immortal Regiment event in 2025, with in-person marches held in 83 countries, marking "an unprecedented high," said Yelena Tsunayeva, State Duma (parliament) member and co-chair of the central headquarters at the Immortal Regiment of Russia movement.

"I would like to point out that an unmatched high was reached in terms of the number of the countries and people, including our compatriots, that took part in the Immortal Regiment march. There were 120 nations. In 83 countries, the march was held in its traditional form, while in others, the march took place in other forms <…> due to official bans. Still, the key principle was honored as participants brought the pictures of their loved ones with them," Tsunayeva said at a press conference dedicated to the outcome of the 2025 Immortal Regiment event.

According to her, if she started to list the countries that held these marches, it would be like a geography lesson. "As for the extreme points, I can say that the regiment marches were held from the Australian city of Sydney, the South African city of Cape Town and the Argentinian city of Ushuaia far in the south - only the ocean and Antarctica are farther - to Iceland in the Far North, where participants laid flowers at a monument to the seamen of the Arctic convoys, the Canadian city of Edmonton, called ‘the gate to the North,’ which hosted an Immortal Regiment motor rally, and the town of Barentsburg on the Norwegian island of Svalbard, where the descendants of the victors also marched carrying the portraits of those who had fought against Nazism," Tsunayeva added.

She noted that the march in the Armenian capital of Yerevan had involved war veterans, while the event in Cyprus was led by a military band from Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod. "Four veterans of the Great Patriotic War took part in the Yerevan march, the oldest of whom is 104, and the youngest one is 99. This year, the Victory Day was widely celebrated in Cyprus, where a brass band from Nizhny Novgorod led the march, playing favorite tunes associated with the Great Patriotic War," the lawmaker concluded.