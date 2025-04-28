Kremlin Aide Patrushev says memory of Soviet allies in WWII sacred

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia values the memory of how allies supported the Soviet people in the war to defeat Nazism as much as it treasures the memory of the fallen Soviet soldiers, Kremlin Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with TASS.

"In the fight against fascism, the Soviet people were indeed supported by the navies of foreign countries. The memory of their feat is sacred to us, just like the memory of all Soviet people who gave their lives in the war against Nazism. At the same time, it is important not to forget that the USSR bore the brunt of the war," he said.

Patrushev mentioned that the Soviet Union received most of its aid under lend-lease through northern seas.

"But in addition to polar convoys, there were other, lesser-known destinations: for example, through the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean and Iran," he said.