Russian Emergencies Ministry begins firefighting effort at Iran's port — embassy in Tehran

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists have held coordination meetings with their Iranian colleagues to outline an action plan and have begun firefighting operations at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port, the Russian Embassy in Tehran announced in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Right after arriving at the disaster site, Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists held coordination meetings with their Iranian colleagues. They quickly assessed the situation, outlined a plan of action, divided into groups, and immediately got to work. Break a leg to all those who are helping to stop the fire at the port of Shahid Rajaee," the diplomatic mission said.