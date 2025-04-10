Death toll from Dominican nightclub roof collapse tops 200

HAVANA, April 10. /TASS/. The death toll from the roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, rose to 218, emergency management officials said in a report.

According to the report cited by the local newspaper Diario Libre, 189 people were hospitalized. Rescuers reported on Wednesday evening that they continue to work, but there is already no chance of finding any people alive. More than 300 responders are at work at the site.

The roof collapsed on Tuesday night. Among those killed are Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Monte Cristi province, and the famous Dominican singer Rubby Perez, who was giving a performance at the club that night.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader declared a three-day national mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Abinader over the multiple victims.