BSU’s Institute of Innovative Education started its first year in Hainan

SANYA /China/, September 30. /TASS/. The Institute of Innovative Education under the auspices of Belarusian State University (BSU) has started its first academic year in the city of Sanya (Hainan Province, southern China), Sanya Daily reported.

According to the article, the first group of more than 40 students began the one-year preparatory courses. After passing the certification, the students will continue their studies in BSU's undergraduate and graduate programs, the newspaper wrote.

Thanks to the support of Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City and Technology City, the Institute of Innovative Education has state-of-the-art teaching materials and infrastructure, Sanya Daily wrote with reference to Vice Rector for Academic Affairs and Internationalization of Education Victar Kochyn.

"I thank the university for such a valuable learning opportunity," the newspaper quoted Pan Zaye, one of the students, as saying. The young woman noted that she will study hard to learn the language so that she can continue her studies at the university.

The agreement on the establishment of the Institute of Innovative Education under the auspices of the Belarusian State University was signed on March 18 this year. According to the newspaper, the opening of the institute will contribute to the development of academic exchanges between Beijing and Minsk, the export of Belarusian educational services and the creation of necessary conditions for training talents in the Hainan Free Trade Port.

On June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of the People's Republic of China published a program for the establishment of a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of a free port on the territory of the province in 2025, when the system of free trade and investment will be established on the island. By 2035, Hainan plans to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, entry and exit of people and transportation of goods.