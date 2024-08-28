UN Security Council prolongs mandate of peacekeepers in Lebanon for 1 year

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council passed a resolution prolonging the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for one more year.

The draft resolution, prepared by France, was passed unanimously. The document includes 7 clauses, one of which stipulates to prolong the UNIFIL mandate until August 31, 2025. In addition, the resolution demands for a total compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls on all sides not to resort to aggression, and calls on Israel to withdraw its forces from occupied Lebanese territories and not to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty on land, at sea and in the air.

The document also underscores the importance and necessity of a "comprehensive, fair and sustainable peace in the Middle East based on all corresponding resolutions," and urges the sides to immediately take de-escalation measures in order to restore the peace, restraint and stability on both sides of the so-called blue line [the border between Lebanon and Israel, named after the color of UN peacekeepers deployed there - TASS].

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stated his regret that, during the negation of the resolution, "Israel’s allies in the Security Council introduced amendments that aimed to hollow out the principal ides of the resolution regarding the ceasefire and Lebanon’s sovereignty, including in Israeli-occupied areas."

"This once again highlighted, who instigated the current round of escalation in the Middle East, obstructing Security Council decisions that could really stop the bloodshed, finally release the hostages and the forcefully detained, establish humanitarian access to the Palestinians in need," he concluded.