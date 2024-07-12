Putin's trust rating inches upward — poll

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 81.5%, says a poll from VCIOM, carried out between July 1 and 7 surveying 1,600 adults.

"Asked if they trusted Putin, 81.5% of survey participants responded in the affirmative (plus 0.6 percentage points). The president’s job approval rating increased by 0.6 percentage points over the week to 79.0%," the survey said.

The government’s approval rating stands at 52.8% (-0.3%), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s did not change and stands at 52.8%. A total of 62.2% of respondents stated that they trust Mishustin (+0.9%).

The respondents also let it be known how they felt about the leaders of parliamentary factions. Thus, Chairman of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys 34.5% trust (+3.6%), A Just Russia — For Truth leader Sergey Mironov enjoys 28.0% (+1.6%), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is trusted by 20.5% of respondents (+2.1%), New People chairman Alexey Nechayev is trusted by 9.7% of respondents (+2.3%).

According to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), the level of trust in Putin is 80%, with 81% of respondents believing that he is doing his job well.

About 51% of respondents gave a positive assessment of the government's work (minus 3 p. p.). As many as 57% of respondents said that Mishustin performs his duties well (no change).

The level of support for United Russia amounted to 46% (minus 1 p. p.), the CPRF - 8% (no change), LDPR - 8% (no change), A Just Russia - For Truth - 3% (no change), New People - 3% (no change).