Five people injured in riots near Kirants village in Armenia — investigators

YEREVAN, April 27. /TASS/. Two police officers and three civilians were injured in riots on Friday evening near the Armenian village of Kirants in the Tavush province close to the area of the ongoing work to delimit the border with Azerbaijan, the press office of Armenia’s Investigative Committee reported on Saturday.

On the evening of April 26, a group of people blocked the road in the village of Kirants. Police arrived at the scene. As the Armenian Investigative Committee reported, explosions were heard in the area after that and protesters set several car tires on fire and began to pelt stones at the police. Two police officers received injuries.

Later, three civilians who participated in the riots turned to the local medical center with injuries.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe and is carrying out measures to establish the identities of the rioters.

The situation near the village in the Tavush province of Armenia where people have been staging protests in the past few days over the border delimitation with Azerbaijan exacerbated on Friday evening. Social networks began to spread information that a group of servicemen from the local military unit had joined the protesters. Armenia’s Investigative Committee announced earlier that it had opened a separate criminal probe into the incident.

On April 19, the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on the state border demarcation issued a joint press release after their meeting, stating that the border delimitation in the areas of Armenia’s Baganis village, Azerbaijan’s Baganis Ayrim, Armenia’s Voskepar, Azerbaijan’s Asagi Askipara, Armenia’s Kirants, Azerbaijan’s Kheirimli, Armenia’s Berkaber, Azerbaijan’s Gizilgadzhili has been provisionally agreed upon. In fact, this means the transfer to Azerbaijani control of four villages that were part of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic and have been under Armenian control since the 1990s.

After that, protests were staged in Yerevan and the Tavush province.