Calls from abroad agitate for Bashkortostan to split from Russia, traitors to be unmasked

The Bashkir Regional Department of the Russian Investigative Committee detained several people and opened a criminal case

TASS, January 18. A foreign-based group is calling for the separation of the Urals region Republic of Bashkortostan from Russia, but local Bashkir authorities have vowed to unmask "the true face of these guys," Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A group of people, partially from abroad, who in fact are traitors, is calling on Bashkortostan to separate from Russia," the regional chief executive wrote, noting that the task of the authorities was "to reveal the true face of these guys."

The head of the region stressed that, the day before, 37-year-old environmental activist Fail Alchinov (a member of the foreign group who has been designated as a terrorist and extremist) was sentenced to four years in prison for inciting hatred, humiliating a group of people on the basis of their race and nationality (Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code). After the verdict, riots broke out in Baimak, Bashkortostan, leaving several citizens injured. The Bashkir Regional Department of the Russian Investigative Committee detained several people and opened a criminal case.

Khabirov also recalled Ruslan Gabbasov (listed by the Ministry of Justice as a "foreign agent," and by the Federal Financial Monitoring Service among organizations and individuals engaged in extremist or terrorist activities), who had left Russia for Lithuania. He was recognized as one of the leaders of the Bashkort organization (declared extremist by the Supreme Court of Bashkortostan in May 2020). "This is Gabbasov, who is being tried for murder; this is Fanzil Akhmetshin masquerading as a peaceful shepherd, who is being tried for drugs," Bashkortostan’s head added.

Figure skater Shcherbakova to take part in opening of 'Made in Russia' festival in China
The "Made in Russia" Festival and Fair will be held from January 27 to February 5, 2024 in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian (Liaoning Province) with the support of the REC, the Government of Russia and the government of Liaoning Province
Ending NATO’s 'military escapades' would guarantee security in Red Sea — diplomat
In the past few decades, the military bloc has consistently failed to alleviate the suffering of people or resolve crises by these means, Maria Zakharova noted
Over 30 countries interested in approaching BRICS, integration has bright future — Lavrov
Being a supra-national global structure, BRICS "encapsulates the richness of multipolar world," the minister noted
Lavrov to travel to New York for UNSC meetings from January 22-24 — MFA
Maria Zakharova earlier said at a news conference that Lavrov plans to take part in the quarterly open debate of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East
European allies uneasy as Trump gains momentum in potential White House comeback — agency
The report said that "many US allies are concerned about Trump’s America First rhetoric and threats to pull out of NATO, not to mention his protectionist trade policies"
Moscow warns of retaliation over NATO military buildup near Russian-Belarusian borders
Maria Zakharova deemed the increased military activity of NATO "provocative in nature," adding that it "may completely ruin the architecture of European security"
Russia will not pay contribution to UNECE for 2023
The relevant resolution was posted on the official web portal of legal information
Houthi say they attacked US ship in Gulf of Aden
According to the spokesman, a direct hit on the target was reported
Lavrov dismisses rumors about direct Russia-Ukraine talks
The Russian foreign minister underlined that it is with the West that the conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine are to be negotiated, but the West is not interested in this
Russian forces hit Ukrainian stronghold with over 20 soldiers in southern Donetsk area
According to the ministry, the stronghold was used for attempting another attack
Tehran to react to threat coming from any place — defense minister
On Tuesday evening, the Iranian armed forces hit two command centers of the terrorist group Jaish al-Zulm in Pakistan
Russia now knows West cannot be trusted, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister remarked that the Western countries had demonstrated that they only want to "live at the expense of others and be smarter than everyone else"
Ukraine is essentially doomed to Afghanistan’s fate, says Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "while relying on the patron, staying unaware that patron cares only about himself, not about you at all, you cannot expect that the interests of your people will somehow be taken into account"
Israel's Gaza operation would have ended without US support — Iran's MFA
Hossein Amir Abdollahian added that Iran was committed to resolving the conflict through political means
Deportation of Russians from Latvia affects Russian security — Putin
"The events that are taking place in Latvia and other Baltic countries now, when the Russian people are being thrown out, are very serious and directly affect the security of our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Arnold Schwarzenegger fined €35,000 after customs scandal at Munich airport
According to Bild, Schwarzenegger spent several hours at the airport
US advised to pay down own debt instead of seizing assets of others — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, everyone understands that the United States "will never cover this debt"
Strategically autonomous Europe not part of US grand plan — top Russian diplomat Lavrov
French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly stated the need for the European Union to achieve strategic autonomy, implying, among other things, political independence, economic competitiveness and sufficient defense capabilities to ensure its own security without having to rely on the United States
Bundestag votes against shipping Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine
According to the report, the resolution that directly calls on the federal government to ship missiles to Kiev was rejected via the majority of votes on Wednesday evening
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Russia to take measures if West puts idea of assets' confiscation into practice — MFA
Meanwhile, Russia does not see that the West understands how harmful the discussion of the issue of its assets’ confiscation is, Sergey Ryabkov noted
US destroys dialogue with Russia on arms control — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, the destructive US policy has led to "a very deep degradation of US-Russia relations"
Dollar down to 88.65 rubles, euro up to 96.9 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The yuan grew by 1.75 kopecks, reaching 12.234 rubles
Lavrov criticizes attack on Israel, also condemns Israeli statements about Palestinians
"I will now say it very frankly: The Israelis, the statements made by the defense minister, military commanders, a number of other ministers, they put it out there that the Palestinians are not people, that they are animals," the foreing minister stated
No Western 'permission' required for Russian victory in special military op — diplomat
"As for winning, our victory does not depend on whether Macron, or anyone else, permits us to win. Russia will do what it has declared it will do," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Ten aerial targets approaching Belgorod shot down — governor
One house sustained minor damage
Anatoly Antonov: Russia-US ties teetering 'on brink of abyss' but embassy’s work goes on
Zelensky admits he does not want Ukrainian conflict to become frozen
Ukrainian President, however, admitted that he was being asked from time to time about the possibility of starting negotiations with Russia
US delivers another strike on Houthi targets in Yemen — TV
The strike came as a response to the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
Russia, Central African Republic picking site for Moscow’s military base — Russian Embassy
The embassy added that there is no certainty yet about how many Russian troops will be deployed at the base
NATO chief describes battlefield situation in Ukraine as difficult
"Russia is pushing hard. And this is serious and we should never underestimate Russia," Jens Stoltenberg said
Russia seeks to shed economic dependence on West — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, the Russian government is working actively toward bringing "concrete plans" in domestic development into practice
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport for smuggling expensive watch — media
It was custom-made exclusively for the actor, who intended to sell it at auction for about €20,000
Explosions hear in Iran’s Saravan — agency
According to the agency, blasts rocked several districts in Saravan located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province on the bored with Pakistan
Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod injures woman — governor
Two private houses were damaged in the village of Myasoyedovo near Belgorod as a result of the attack
Thirty countries, including Russia, come to China to discuss cooperation in the Pacific
According to the report, the attendees are discussing issues related to updating agreements governing cooperation and emergency responses in the Western Pacific Ocean
Beijing turns down Kiev’s request for Zelensky to meet with Chinese PM — Politico
Before the forum, "Ukrainian leaders made no secret of wanting to meet with Chinese officials in Switzerland," the newspaper reported
Russia provided 21% of oil supplies to China, 38% to India in November — OPEC
The organization also noted that Russia’s oil production in November decreased by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.2 mln bpd
Russia-Australia relations reach new low, MFA says
According to the ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received recently appointed Australian Ambassador to Moscow John Gearing on Wednesday to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations
Seven people killed in explosions near Iran-Pakistan border
The news agency also reported that several explosions occurred in one of the border villages of the Seravan district around 4:30 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. GMT)
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
PREVIEW: Lavrov to sum up 2023 foreign policy results at annual news conference
More than 350 journalists have been accredited to the news conference that will be held offline at the Russian foreign ministry
Residents of Kupyansk district reluctant to obey Ukrainian government’s evacuation order
"People understand perfectly well what will happen to their homes if they leave them," the region’s military-civilian administration head Vitaly Ganchev said
Idea of relocating Russia’s capital city to Irkutsk in Siberia not feasible — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that he had not read the letter outlining the capital relocation proposal itself, but was aware of its contents from the media
UK Royal Navy reports fire on ship off Yemeni coast after drone attack
According to its data, the "vessel has been hit on the port side" and that "there was fire on board which has now been extinguished"
Russia-China ties more durable, reliable than any Cold War-era military alliance — Lavrov
This "reflects how things really stand," the Russian foreign minister emphasized, citing as an example last year’s bilateral trade figures, which easily topped the $200 bln mark
Slovak PM criticizes Western support for Ukraine
According to Robert Fico, the situation is unlikely to change even if military support for Ukraine continues
Russian forces repel attack in Kupyansk area, Ukraine loses up to 30 troops
The Russian military also inflicted damage on the enemy’s manpower near the settlement of Grigorovka as well as near the Serebryanskoye Forestry
Money transfers between Russia, Turkey close to standstill since start of year — newspaper
The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Russia has been growing against the background of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by the EU and US, the media reports
Russia to begin testing new machine gun for its armed forces — source
He added that apart from the standard 5.45mm version, it is also planned to design export versions for NATO-standard 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition
Another conflict with Ukraine virtually guaranteed, senior Russian politician says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, "the existence of an independent state on historical Russian lands will always be a trigger for the resumption of hostilities"
West doggedly seeking to maintain absolute global hegemony — top Russian diplomat Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the Western countries do not want to allow the inevitable transition to multipolarity in global affairs and, thus, are "going up against the natural, objective course of history"
Russia, Iran make progress in forming common payment system
In May 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow and Tehran had agreed to shift to the highest possible level of mutual settlements in national currencies
Pakistani air force enters Iranian airspace for strikes — news agency
The source did not specify how many aircraft were involved in the operation
Lavrov says Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE are in Russia's inner circle
The top diplomat underscored Russia’s interest in developing relations not only through bilateral channels, but also with regional organizations, established by many of Russia's partners
Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow Region, another one intercepted in Leningrad Region
"At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time (10:30 p.m. GMT) on January 18, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted," the Russian defense ministry said
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles, three drones in Bryansk Region
"The on-duty air defense systems wiped out two tactical missiles and intercepted three Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the ministry said
Russia to act symmetrically if West opts to confiscate its state assets — ambassador
"Although the behavior of the White House in this regard is not very predictable, everyone here knows well enough that drastic steps, essentially, the theft of money, may well entail significant implications for the dollar," Anatoly Antonov noted
France ranks last among Western countries in terms of arms shipments to Kiev — newspaper
According to the report, each country orders weapons from its own companies, and they are having trouble fulfilling these orders
War may break out on Israel’s northern border in upcoming months — IDF General Staff
"I do not know when the war in the north will happen, but I can say that the probability of it happening in the upcoming months has become much higher than it was in the past," Halevi said
Pakistan confirms strikes 'on terrorist hideouts' in Iran — Foreign Ministry
"Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Foreign Ministry emphasized
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Russian air defense systems repel drone attack in Podolsk — Moscow mayor
According to preliminary data, no casualties or damage were reported from the site where the fragments crashed, he said
Iran’s minister calls Pakistani counterpart to express respect for country’s sovereignty
Earlier, the media reported that Iranian forces struck two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan
Sanctions not affecting Russian gas supplies to Austria — OMV
"All gas supply contracts are known to be linked to Take or Pay commitments that cannot be groundlessly ignored by OMV," the chief executive stressed
Calls for West to prepare for war against Russia provoke escalation — Russian official
According to Yulia Zhdanova, another tragic manifestation of this short-sighted policy was the bankrolling of the agonizing Kiev regime's military operations against Russia
US, UK deliver strikes on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen — TV
According to the TV channel, strikes were delivered on the Dhamar, Sa’dah, Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al Bayda governorates
'No point': Lavrov rejects Serbian media’s proposal for joint interview with Blinken
The top Russian diplomat added that "a serious conversation should not be public"
Press review: US, Israel prod Iran into fight and DPRK to cut all ties with 'enemy' South
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 17th
US set course toward unrestrained NATO expansion, triggered conflict in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Moscow "did not put up with the use of the Kiev regime as a tool of creating direct threats to its security"
Putin, North Korean foreign minister affirm commitment to global peace, cooperation
The media emphasized that "the talk proceeded in an amicable atmosphere overflowing with feelings of friendship"
Missile attack warning issued in Belgorod
During the nighttime people are notified about bomb alerts via SMS or push notifications while in the daytime such notifications are supplemented with audible warnings
Air defense downs two Storm Shadow missiles in Kherson Region
Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that the military discovered fragments of the downed missiles
Baltic states seek to solve 'Russian issue' by expelling Russian-speaking citizens — MFA
"Regrettably, statistics confirm that the state of affairs in this area still shows no signs of improvement and continues to head in a negative direction due to the collective West’s efforts," Maria Zakharova stated
US, UK deliver another series of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen — TV
Strikes were delivered on the Dhamar, Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al-Bayda governorates
Russian delegation meets with Kenya's ombudsperson
According to the representatives, the sides exchanged experience in the work of national human rights institutions, protection of citizens' rights for education
US revamps oil market for own needs, Russia must ensure sector’s impregnability — diplomat
"It is an undisputed fact that the United States has been moving heaven and earth in recent years to tailor the global market of hydrocarbons to suit itself and get a foothold as a major exporter of shale oil and natural gas in its liquefied form," Sergey Ryabkov explained
Tehran denies sending drones, missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine
"The Ukrainians’ claims that Iranian drones are being used against them generate a lot of hoopla," Hossien Amir Abdollahian noted
'No comment': Peskov on Bild report about Germany’s 'NATO scenario for war with Russia'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the latest Bild report, dismissed it as "last year's horoscope"
Iraq calls emergency meeting of LAS Council over Iranian shelling of Erbil
The Foreign Ministry said the participants in the meeting would hold consultations to "coordinate action and condemn this attack"
Musk forced to hand Starlink network over to military, Russian defense official says
According to advisor to the Russian defense minister Andrey Ilnitsky, the system provides the Ukrainian military with sufficiently high-quality communications
Russian forces hit over 40 Ukrainian artillery units in Krasny Liman area
Ukraine’s losses amounted up to 210 troops
Integration of Riyadh into BRICS ongoing process, very important — Kremlin
Saudi Arabia, along with Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, was invited to join BRICS after the intergovernmental group’s summit in Johannesburg in August 2023
Protest held in Bulgarian city against dismantling Soviet Army monument
The protesters called for wisdom and respect for history
Vostochny spaceport gears up for historic Angara-A5 launch
Roscosmos reported the arrival of the first Angara at Vostochny in early January
US sees special military op as challenge to unipolar world — ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov added that Washington will do its "utmost to preserve and keep intact that [prevailing model of a] world order"
Ukrainian Tochka-U missile destroyed by Russian air defense in Bryansk Region
No one was hurt
Iran’s Foreign Ministry summons Pakistan’s charge d’affaires over air strikes
An Iranian security official told Press TV that Tehran had demanded clarifications from Islamabad over the Pakistani Air Force's missile strikes on targets in Iran
Over 800,000 Palestinians suffering from hunger in Gaza Strip — Hamas
"Displaced persons in the Gaza Strip are living through a real tragedy, having nothing they need for normal life, including food, medicine, and shelter," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said
No Blinken meeting likely during Lavrov’s UN visit to New York — senior Russian diplomat
"I am unaware if Mr. Blinken is planning to be in New York in this regard. We do not have such information," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Putin arrives at his campaign headquarters for first time
Vladimir Putin's presidential campaign headquarters began its work on December 21
King Charles III to temporarily suspend duties due to medical procedure — statement
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement reads
Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss implementation of Putin-Kim agreements — MFA
The ministry stressed that the sides "expressed a common opinion on the need to maintain the set pace of interaction in practical areas, to further improve the legal framework, to intensify exchanges in the humanitarian and cultural spheres"
Press review: Europe keeps Kiev on life support and Iran eyes Pakistani payback for attack
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 18th
Russian tennis prodigy Andreeva stuns World No. 6 Jabeur at 2024 Australian Open
The sixteen-year-old Andreeva is currently ranked 47th in the WTA Rankings
FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Epiphany
On January 19, the Orthodox Church commemorates the event described in all four Gospels of Matthew, Luke, John and Mark - the baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River by John the Baptist
Moscow views UK-Ukraine security pact as attempt to keep NATO engaged in Ukrainian affairs
The agreement makes it clear that Kiev won’t be allowed to make a peace agreement with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
West scales up training of Ukrainian troops — White House
"We're working to secure bipartisan support for the necessary resources to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Islamabad requests information on terror groups acting in Pakistan from Iran — statement
On January 16, the media reported that the Iranian Air Force carried out a strike at two bases of the Jaysh al-Zolm terror group on Pakistani territory
Yemen’s Ansar Allah spokesman refutes allegations Iran sends military aid to Houthis
"This couldn’t be further from the truth despite the Americans’ claims, as there are neither maritime nor air routes between Iran and Yemen," he said
