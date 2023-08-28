FSB prevents series of terror attacks in Zaporozhye ahead of elections

MELITOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has identified an undercover ring of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) whose task was to carry out terrorist attacks in the Zaporozhye Region, sources in the in the security services have told TASS.

"Several local residents have been detained. Each of them was assigned a special role in a series of planned explosions. All of them kept in touch with the same handler from the SBU. According to the plot of the Ukrainian security services, the explosions were to be carried out in crowded places. The SBU has stepped up activity in this field ahead of with the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Zaporozhye Region," the source said.

Those involved in the ring were forced to cooperate with the SBU by threats and blackmail. After agreeing to assist the Ukrainian special services, the recruited persons were tasked to keep track of the movement of military equipment and check the home addresses and vehicles of the region’s officials.

"Gradually, the tasks became more serious. They were told to transport and keep explosives, plant and explode bombs and blow up vehicles. No security guarantees were promised in exchange. The agents were forced to participate in committing terrorist acts again and again," the official said.

Russian security services controlled the communication of one of the agents with his handler, which allowed to identify and detain other members of the undercover ring. The planned terrorist attacks were prevented and the explosive devices eliminated in a safe way.