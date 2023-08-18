Less than 5% of South Korean view Russia as threat — poll

SEOUL, August 18. /TASS/. Only 4.6% of South Koreans view Russia as a threat to their country amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, according to a public opinion poll contracted by the Seoul National University and conducted by Gallup Korea.

As follows from the poll results posted on the website of the Seoul National University’s Institute for Peace and Unification Studies, North Korea is seen as a threat by 45.8% of the polled. This is the highest figure. China is perceived as a threat by 36.8% of the respondents. At the same time, the share of those who view Russia as a threat in the context of its special military operation in Ukraine is 4.6%

As many as 51.6% of those polled said that China gives causes for concerns, and 55.6% said the same about Russia.

Apart from that, when asked which countries they think don’t want unification of the Korean Peninsula, the respondents cited China (91.1%) and Russia (90.3%). At the same time, 65.4% of those polled said that it is necessary to cooperate with Russia in the interests of unification. A total of 94.3% spoke in favor of such cooperation with the United States, 69.7% - with Japan, and 74.8% - with China.

The poll was conducted in 17 South Korean cities and provinces from July 4 through 27, 2023 and involved 1,200 people older than 19. The margin of error is 2.8%