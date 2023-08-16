German government approves bill to legalize cannabis — news agency

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. The German cabinet of ministers has approved a draft law for legalizing cannabis in the country.

According to the DPA news agency, the bill is now subject to review and approval by the Bundestag (parliament), while it does not need approval from the Bundesrat (separate chamber representing Germany’s "lander," or states), the German Health Ministry said.

If enacted, the bill would allow German residents above the age of 18 to possess up to 25 grams of marijuana and grow up to three cannabis plants for personal use. Non-commercial structures would also be allowed to cultivate the plant, which would also be delisted as a prohibited substance. If the bill is passed and enacted, the new law would likely take effect by the year-end.

According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the bill is aimed at battling the black market and drug-related crime, reducing sales of banned or toxic substances, and cutting the number of drug consumers. "The top issue is that our consumption of cannabis is growing. Unfortunately, this also involves children and youth," he said.

The top health official pointed out that, in Germany, cannabis-related offenses make up 50% of all drug-related crimes. He cautioned that "nobody should misunderstand the law." "Cannabis consumption will be legalized. Yet it remains dangerous," Lauterbach concluded.

The legalization of cannabis in Germany was provided for under the 2021 coalition agreement between the ruling Social Democratic Party and its governing partners, the Greens and Free Democrats. In August 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it was difficult for him to accept this idea during coalition talks. However, his partners in the ruling coalition have insisted that the legalization of marijuana will help in the fight against illegal drug trafficking and facilitate quality control of legal substances.