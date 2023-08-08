Election commissions working full tilt in new regions despite difficulties — CEC head

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Election commissions in Russia’s new regions are working full tilt to prepare for the upcoming elections, notwithstanding all the difficulties they are facing, including Ukrainian shelling and flooding after the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova told TASS.

"A great amount of work has been done, I admire the courage, efficiency, professionalism and responsibility of our colleagues from these new regions, who work despite all the difficulties: the flooding of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson Region, and many others, not to mention the Ukrainian shelling to which the residents of the regions are constantly subjected," the head of the CEC said.

According to her, "the people have a great desire to hold elections." "They see it as a way to build their future and stability in close cooperation with other regions of Russia," Pamfilova pointed out.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation. More than 4,000 election campaigns for various public offices are expected to take place across Russia’s 89 regions. As many as 21 regions will hold direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on members of local legislative assemblies. The future holders of over 34,000 political offices will be determined.