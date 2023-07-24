Five trains delayed following Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, says railway operator

SIMFEROPOL, July 24. /TASS/. The number of passenger trains delayed on Monday following a drone attack on Crimea’s Dzhankoi District has risen to five, the Grand Service Express rail operator said on Telegram.

Earlier, two trains were delayed after rail traffic had been suspended in the Dzhankoi District.

Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko specified on Telegram that rail traffic had been suspended between the rail stations of Urozhainaya and Dhankoi. A train-to-bus-to-train shuttle service has been set up to accommodate passengers riding on the delayed trains.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the early morning of July 24 the Kiev regime tried to conduct a terrorist attack on facilities in Crimea, using 17 drones. The incident caused no casualties. Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported that an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District had been hit. He also announced plans to evacuate local residents from an area within five kilometers of the site of the incident.