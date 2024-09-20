Pollsters say 80% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of trust in President Vladimir Putin increased by 2 percentage points and stands at 80%, while 79% of respondents approved his job performance, according to a survey by the Public Opinion Foundation.

The poll was conducted on September 13-15, it covered 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 2 p.p. increase for the week). Also, the majority of people surveyed approved the president’s job performance (79% - a 1 p.p. decrease)," the message of the social service reads.

Some 51% of those polled said they approved how the Russian government was running the country (a 1 p.p. rise), while 56% approved Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 1 p.p. increase).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 44% (a 3 p.p. decrease). The level of backing decreased by 1 percentage point to 8% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) and remained at 9% for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 1 p.p. rise in its popular support to 4%, while support for the New People party decreased by 1 p.p. and stood at 3%.