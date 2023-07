ROME, July 7. /TASS/. At least six people have been killed and more than 80 have been injured in an overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan, ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

There were 160 people in the facility, of which 81 have been hospitalized, including two in a critical condition.

An investigation has been launched. Investigators have so far ruled out arson, Radio 1 specified.

The effort to put out the fire lasted till dawn.