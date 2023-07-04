Chechnya head demands that attackers of reporter, lawyer be identified

GROZNY, July 4. /TASS/. Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov instructed law enforcement agencies to identify the attackers of reporter Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov, who were severely beaten in the region on Tuesday.

"We’ll get it straight. I have instructed competent services to make every effort to identify the assailants. The agencies got to work immediately after getting a report of the incident," he said on Telegram.

Milashina and Nemov have now been taken to a hospital in another southern Russian region, North Ossetia. Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has reached out to the Chechen Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry and prosecutor’s office in connection with the attack. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as "a very serious attack requiring very vigorous action" and said that the Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the assault.