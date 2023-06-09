Russian Supreme Court upholds fine against Apple in antitrust case

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court has upheld the legality of a 906-mln ruble ($11 mln) fine imposed on Apple in the iOS apps antitrust case.

"The Supreme Court affirmed the lawfulness of the FAS [Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service - TASS] fine with respect to Apple totaling 906 mln rubles," the Russian antimonopoly watchdog said.

On April 26, 2021, the regulator slapped Apple with a turnover-based fine for the breach of antitrust laws. According to the FAS, Apple abused its dominant position on the market where iOS-based apps of third party developers are distributed using barriers, which provided competitive advantages for its own products.

Apple filed an appeal to invalidate and reverse the decision and the directive of FAS. In June 2022, the Moscow Arbitration Court dismissed the company’s claims.

On January 20, 2023, Apple filed a cassation complaint against the decision to reject the appeal. On February 14, the Moscow Arbitration Court dismissed the cassation complaint.