VORONEZH, May 30. /TASS/. The Voronezh Regional Court reviewed the appeal of US national Robert Gilman to his sentence of four and a half years in prison for violence against a Voronezh policeman, and reduced his sentence to three years and a half.

"Soften the penalty to three years and six months […] of imprisonment in general regime colony," Judge Sergey Chernik said during the hearing Tuesday.