Putin, Security Council talk extra benefits for participants in special operation

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

"Today, we are going to discuss additional social benefits for participants in the special military operation as well as their family members," the president said, opening the meeting.

He then ceded the floor to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The meeting was attended by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.

Putin keeps his finger on the pulse with regard to giving back to participants in the special military operation. On April 3, the president approved the establishment of a national fund that will provide assistance to veterans of the special military operation, combatants in Donbass since 2014 and the family members of such fallen service members. Anna Tsivileva was appointed the fund’s chair.