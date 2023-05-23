Two civilians from Russian border zone infiltrated by Ukrainian sabotage unit hospitalized

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. Two wounded residents of the Grayvoronsky District, Belgorod Region, have been hospitalized, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"A married couple was taken to City Hospital No. 2. The woman had shrapnel wounds to her lower extremities [and was] in a state of traumatic shock, [her condition is] critical; the man is in moderate condition with abdominal wounds. Currently, they are in the emergency ward under close medical observation. All necessary medical aid is being provided," he said.

Earlier, the governor said that there were two wounded civilians in the populated localities infiltrated by the adversary, but Russian forces were unable to reach them.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District in the borderline Belgorod Region. On the first day of the attack, eight people were injured, while on the second day, the governor mentioned that there were two more wounded individuals in the communities infiltrated by the saboteurs. An elderly woman died during evacuation.

Temporary accommodation centers have been set up in Stary Oskol and the Yakovlevsky and Ivnyansky districts of the Belgorod Region. Due to the attempted breakthrough by the sabotage group, a counterterrorism regime was declared in the region. An operation to root out and eliminate the Ukrainian terrorists is underway. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Patrol reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the saboteurs’ attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod Region.