Top prize at 45th Moscow International Film Festival goes to Paparella’s 'Three Brothers'

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The joint Chilean-Argentinian film "Three Brothers" (original title ‘Tres hermanos’) directed by Francisco Paparella won the Golden Saint George Award, the grand prize at the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF), a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

Indian actor, producer and director Rahul Ravel, who chaired the MIFF jury, described the movie as a powerful story with "wonderful acting" and all the other elements that make a "powerful, heartbreaking film."

The film’s story arc centers around three brothers, who are hunters returning to their home in Argentinian Patagonia.

The film stars Andy Gorostiaga, Emanu Elish and Ulices Yanzon.

The 2023 Moscow International Film Festival kicked off on April 20 and ended on Thursday. This year, 11 films from Russia, Japan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Serbia, Argentina and a number of other countries were in the running for the MIFF’s most prestigious prize, the golden statue of Saint George slaying the dragon. TASS is the event’s media partner.