Russia records 7,030 daily COVID cases, 34 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,030 over the past day to 22,803,875, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day earlier, 7,116 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 958 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 25 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 1,108 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 927 over the past day versus 977 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,500,607, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 574 over the past day versus 578 a day earlier, reaching 1,934,954.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,414 over the past day, reaching 22,196,590, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier some 7,409 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 398,041, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered.