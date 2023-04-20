Rosatom ready to discuss peaceful atom cooperation with US side

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to discuss with the US side the issues it is interested in within the framework of existing agreements between the Russian and American governments on cooperation in the area of peaceful nuclear development, according to a commentary by the Russian state corporation obtained by TASS from Rosatom’s communications department on Thursday.

"We have informed the Russian Foreign Ministry on our readiness to discuss with the American side the issues it is interested in within the framework of existing agreements between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the United States on cooperation in the area of peaceful nuclear development," the commentary reads.

Moscow has always observed and observes all international obligations in the field of non-proliferation and export control, according to the document.

Russia’s position also fully covers the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant where in cooperation with the IAEA fulfillment of all rules and norms of nuclear security and physical protection is ensured, Rosatom noted.