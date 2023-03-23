Don’t mess with them: diplomat warns against harassing Russian journalists in Germany

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow will take retaliatory measures in case Russian media outlets and journalists face pressure in Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The German media have published information on the matter, which was provided by the German authorities and makes it clear that despite official statements, particularly from [German Foreign Minister Annalena] Baerbock - and she said in Moscow that they don’t interfere in the situation - that they not only interfere but they also pay for and moderate content; they did this in the past and they are doing it now," Zakharova noted, when asked if German media outlets working in Russia would face any consequences following the German government’s statements about journalists’ ties to intelligence agencies.

"If Russian journalists in Germany are harassed, there will be retaliatory measures against German journalists," Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow will retaliate if Russian media outlets come under literal and figurative attack in the countries where governments fail to take action to protect journalists or even participate in campaigns targeting Russian reporters and media outlets.

"We have heard lies, and we have heard lies from Ms Baerbock in Moscow, who said that they had no ties to independent media but now it turns out that they even pay them," the Russian diplomat stressed.