Italian court approves extradition of Krasnoyarsk governor Uss’ son to US — lawyer

ROME, March 21. /TASS/. A Milan court approved the extradition of Krasnoyarsk governor’s son, Russian entrepreneur Artyom Uss to the US under an international warrant, Uss’ lawyer told TASS.

Washington accuses Uss of circumvention of sanctions and money laundering.

"The court approved the extradition under two charges out of four. We will file an appeal within 15 days," the lawyer said.

Uss was detained on October 17 in Milan’s Malpensa airport. He has been staying under house arrest since then.

On October 25 last year, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Milan presented charges for extradition, based on case materials, provided by the US side. According to the ANSA news agency, Uss testified at one hearing that he last visited the US when he was 14. Previously, US authorities charged five Russian nationals and two oil traders from Venezuela with evasion of sanctions and money laundering. According to the US prosecution, the defendants were involved in an illegal scheme on obtaining US military technologies and sanctioned Venezuela oil." Should the defendants be found guilty, they will face lengthy prison terms.

A Russian court also put Uss on a wanted list under money laundering case and also demanded his extradition. Previously, the Russian national did not agree to be extradited to the US, but agreed to extradition to Russia. The last hearing on this case took place three weeks ago, with appeal pending reviewal.

Uss’ defense believes that Washington’s interest in their client is motivated by him being a son of the Krasnoyarsk Region Governor. A source close to the case speculated that the US side may later use Uss for exchange of prisoners with Russia.