Kazakh parliamentary elections fitting continuation of large-scale changes — Tokayev

ASTANA, March 21. /TASS/. The March 19 elections to Kazakhstan’s Majilis (lower house) of parliament and Maslikhats (local representative bodies) are befitting of the large-scale changes marking a new era in the country’s political development, the country’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday.

"Recently we’ve had elections to Majilis and Maslikhats, which is a huge step to promote our reforms. These elections were a fitting continuation of our large-scale reforms. In other words, a new era of political development of the country has begun. It is symbolic that this historic moment coincides with the celebration of Nowruz (Nauryz Meiramy is Kazakhstan's New Year celebrated on the spring equinox-TASS)," the presidential press service quoted the leader as saying.

According to Tokayev, the overhauled political system will give a powerful impetus to Kazakhstan’s development. "The reforms being implemented pave the way for economic growth and higher incomes for the population. Reforms will undoubtedly continue. We will become a strong and well-rounded state. This is our main goal," the head of state said.

He also pointed out that there was much work to be done. "Despite the differences in the stances of our population, we have common aspirations: the welfare of the population and a bright future for the state. We make every effort to achieve these common goals. If we maintain our unity and work together, we can achieve anything. I believe in a bright future for our talented people. The state’s interests come first. If we preserve harmony and unity in our society, we will be able to achieve our key goal, to build a just Kazakhstan. We have to unite and show solidarity to achieve this goal," the president added.

According to preliminary results, the lower house of parliament will be represented by six parties, which is 69 deputies. That is three more compared to the previous convocation. Besides, 29 seats, or 30% of all the Majilis, will be taken by lawmakers representing single-mandate districts. The Central Election Commission has not yet provided information on the mandates received. However, it is expected that the country’s largest party, Amanat, which won 53.9% of all the polls, will have more than 60 of the 98 seats in the new convocation.

Nauryz Meiramy is Kazakstan’s New Year. It is a three-day state holiday - from March 21 to 23. It takes place at the spring equinox and symbolizes the awakening of nature, its renewal and flowering.