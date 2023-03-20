Putin urges to stop attempts of Russia's adversaries to sway country’s society

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to influence Russian society from within were one of the enemy's key activities.

"Certainly, any attempts of adversaries and their agents on the territory of our country aimed at rocking our society must be harshly suppressed. This activity is one of the key areas of the enemy's work against Russia," the head of state said on Monday at an expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry’s Board.

According to him, "this is an obvious thing". "It is clear from the nature of the actions, it is clear from operational sources - we read these documents where they set themselves such tasks, to sway society from within," Putin pointed out.

He noted that the Interior Ministry faces very serious tasks in this regard. "But we must begin, of course, with ourselves, in no case allow any injustices, inaccuracies, violations of the legal rights of citizens," the president concluded.