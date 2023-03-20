Poll reveals most Russians feel happy

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The majority (82%) of participants in a poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center consider themselves happy.

Of those who claim to be happy, 35% say so with conviction, according to the results of the survey, which was conducted on March 10 among 1,600 respondents over the age of 18.

"In the March poll, the majority of Russians said that they feel happy - 82% - of whom a third - 35% - are definitely happy and 47% are somewhat happy. The percentage of unhappy Russians is 14%," the pollsters said. The happiness index of Russians was 68 points, the same as last March. In October 2022, it was slightly lower - 66 points, the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center experts pointed out.

Those who say they are happy most often list their family (24%), their own and their family's health (21%), satisfaction with life in general (20%) and a good job (19%) as the main pillars of happiness. Children make another 16% happy, and a good financial situation and prosperity - 13%. Living conditions and lack of loneliness were each cited by 8% of respondents, and 6% felt happy because of a healthy personal life.

Among those who feel unhappy, 20% cited the unsatisfactory situation in the country as the reason, and 19% the lack of material resources.

More than 40% of Russians believe that the majority of people around them are happy. One in three (36%) believes that there are about the same number of happy and unhappy people, and 14% notice more unhappy people. The Social Happiness Index, which shows whether there are mostly happy or unhappy people around respondents, was 57 points in the March measurement. In March 2022, it was 60 points.

"Among those who definitely feel happy, 55% say they are surrounded by happy people, 9% see more unhappy people around them. In contrast, in the group of Russians who definitely feel unhappy, only 7% see more happy people around them, and 58% see more unhappy people around them," the pollsters noted.