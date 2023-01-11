Hainan’s city of Sanya maintains excellent air quality

SANYA /China/, January 11. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan maintains excellent air quality, the Sanya Daily newspaper reported.

According to the article, the average concentration of PM 2.5 fine particulate matter, the main source of smog, in the resort's atmosphere was 11 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022, an 8.3% decrease compared to 2021. The concentration of PM 10 pollutant particles was 21 micrograms per cubic meter, a 12.5% year-over-year decrease.

The publication also notes that in 2022 the proportion of days with high air quality in Sanya City was 100%. The newspaper emphasized that the figure holds the highest mark for the third consecutive year.

The Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) of the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2021 set the annual recommended average concentration of PM 2.5 particles at 5 micrograms per cubic meter, while the daily average was 15. China's national standards are several times higher than these international standards: the annual average is set at 35 micrograms per cubic meter (seven times higher than the WHO recommendations) and the daily average is 75 (five times higher).

Hainan pays special attention to environmental protection and pollution control. It is the first province in China that has announced plans to completely stop selling cars with gasoline and diesel engines by 2030 in order to combat pollution and protect nature. To this end, the government is encouraging people to buy alternative energy cars and developing the necessary infrastructure for them. The province also has a policy of subsidizing the purchase of such vehicles by individuals.