Celebrities who passed away in 2022

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. In 2022, many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away.

Government, political and public figures

January 16. President of Mali from 2013-2020 Ibrahim Boubacar Keita died in Bamako aged 76

March 23. US Secretary of State from 1997-2001 Madeleine Albright died in Washington aged 86.

April 6. Founder and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky died in Moscow aged 75.

May 3. Speaker of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Belarus from 1991-1994 Stanislav Shushkevich died in Minsk aged 87.

May 10. The first President of Ukraine (held office from 1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk died in Munich (Germany) aged 88.

May 13. Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died in Abu Dhabi (UAE) aged 74.

June 19. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister from 1991-1992, one of the authors and signatories of the Belovezh Accords Gennady Burbulis died in Baku aged 76.

July 5. Nigerian economist, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo died in Abuja aged 65.

July 8. Prime Minister of Japan from 2006-2007 and 2012-2020 Shinzo Abe died in the city of Nara (Japan) after an assassination attempt aged 67.

July 8. President of Angola from 1979-2017 Jose Eduardo dos Santos died in Barcelona (Spain) aged 79.

July 31. The last head of the USSR’s KGB Vadim Bakatin died in Moscow aged 84.

August 30. The last General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU, first and only president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev died in Moscow aged 91.

September 8. Queen Elizabeth II, of Great Britain, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96.

November 9. Deputy Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Kirill Stremousov died in the Kherson Region as a result of a traffic accident aged 45.

November 26. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei died in Minsk aged 64.

November 30. The President of the People's Republic of China from 1993-2003 Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai (China) aged 96.

Actors, film and stage directors, musicians and athletes

January 6. The first black actor to win an Oscar, Sidney Poitier, died in Los Angeles (California, US) aged 94.

January 30. People's Artist of the RSFSR Leonid Kuravlev died in Moscow aged 86.

January 30. People's Artist of Russia, director and scriptwriter Viktor Merezhko died in St. Petersburg aged 84.

May 17. Greek composer and musician, one of the founders of electronic music Vangelis died in Paris aged 79.

June 17. French actor, director and scriptwriter Jean-Louis Trintignant died in Collias (Gard department, France) aged 91.

July 3. British theater and film director Peter Brook died in Paris aged 97.

July 15. Russian football player and coach Georgy Yartsev died in Moscow aged 74.

September 13. French film director and scriptwriter Jean-Luc Godard died as a result of euthanasia in Rolle (Canton of Vaud, Switzerland) aged 91.

November 17. Russian figure skater, Olympic champion, six-time world champion, President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation Alexander Gorshkov died in Moscow aged 76.

December 29. Brazil's three-time World Cup champion Edson Arantes do Nascimento - Pele - died in Sao Paulo aged 82.

December 29 - British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died in London aged 80.

December 31 - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in the Vatican aged 95.