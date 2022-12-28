Kherson Region does not expel residents to Ukraine, says Acting Head Vladimir Saldo

GENICHESK, December 28. /TASS/. Not a single Kherson Region resident has been expelled from the region, but such a practice may be introduced in the future, when regional courts start working, Acting Kherson Region Head Vladimir Saldo said during a press conference Wednesday.

"We have not expelled or deported anyone from the Kherson Region. We have not used such a tactic. When the courts start working, they will decide. Maybe, we will transport someone right to the border and send them on their way. I prefer not to expel, but to imprison. I believe that people must be punished according to their crimes," he said.

Saldo noted deportations are rather commonplace in the Zaporozhye Region. Previously, Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that deportation to Ukraine as a method of combating Ukrainian collaborators will remain throughout the entire transitional period.