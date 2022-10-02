Moscow Meets Friends festival to add bright colors to Russia's cultural life — Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting to the participants, organizers and guests of the 19th International Festival Moscow Meets Friends, according to a corresponding telegram published on Saturday on the Kremlin’s website.

"Throughout the past years, your wonderful project implemented by the Vladimir Spivakov International Charity Foundation has brought together gifted children at Moscow’s creative venues and offered them an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the city’s landmarks and visit concerts, theatres, museums and exhibitions. And, of course, young musicians, singers, artists and dancers will showcase their skills, meet with renowned professionals, and make new friends," the telegram said.

"I am confident that this year’s festival will be a success, will bring bright colours to our country’s diverse cultural and social life and become a true festival for boys and girls who have come to Moscow from different regions of the country and the Donbass people’s republics," the Russian president stressed.

Putin wished the participants of the festival inspiration, and good impressions to its guests.

The 19th International Festival Moscow Meets Friends will be held at various venues in Moscow and the Moscow suburbs from October 1 to 10. Twelve concerts and two exhibitions in the face-to-face format, as well as three concerts, three exhibitions and two master classes in the online format are to be held. Children from over 50 regions of Russia and 25 countries will take part in the festival. Children from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics will also perform at the festival. The motto of the festival in 2022 is ‘Born Again!’

The International Festival Moscow Meets Friends is held annually and is the title project of the Vladimir Spivakov Charity Foundation.