Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 1.3% to 80% over the week, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from August 8 to 14 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 80% of the Russians polled answered positively (-1.3% over the week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work was 77.8% (-0.5% over the week)," the report noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government over the past week stands at 52.2% and 52.1% (-0.5%), respectively. "Mikhail Mishustin is trusted by 63.4% of respondents (+0.3% over the week)," the report specified.

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of parliamentary factions. "33.6% of respondents trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (-0.2%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 31.2% (-0.1% more per week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 9.8% (-1.8% over the week), and 18.6% of respondents said they trusted Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR)," the pollsters noted.

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 40% (-0.7% over the week), with the CPRF supported by 11.3% (+0.5%). The New People party’s figures came to 4.4% (+0.2%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 7.8% (+0.3%), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.4% (-0.3%).