Russian public’s confidence in Putin surpasses 81%, poll reveals

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 0.5 percentage points to 81.3% over the week, according to a poll by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on Friday.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Putin, 81.3% of the Russians polled answered positively (+0.5 percentage points over the week). The level of approval of the Russian president’s activities was 78.3% (+0.2 p.p. over the week)," the results of a survey conducted among 1,600 Russian adults from August 1 to August 7 showed.

Positive assessment figures for the activities of the Prime Minister and the Russian government over the past week dropped to 52.6% (-0.2 p.p.) and 52.2% (-0.6 p.p.), respectively. "Mikhail Mishustin is trusted by 63.1% of respondents (-0.5 p.p. over the week)," the report said.

The respondents also expressed their confidence in the heads of parliamentary factions. According to the pollster, 33.8% of respondents trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (+1.8 p.p. over the week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia — For Truth, gained 31.3% (+0.7 p.p. over the week), the leader of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev, received 11.6% (+2.7 p.p. over the week), and 18.6% of respondents (+0.9 p.p.) said they trusted Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR)," the pollsters noted.

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 40.7% (+0.4 p.p. over the week), with the CPRF supported by 10.8% (+0.2 p.p.). The New People party’s figures came at 4.2% (-0.2% p.p.), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 7.5% (-0.4 p.p.), and A Just Russia — For Truth was supported by 5.7% (+0.2 p.p.).