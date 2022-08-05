Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has risen by 0.1% to 80.8% over the week, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from July 25 to 31 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 80.8% of the Russians polled answered positively (+0.1% over the week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work was 78.1% (+0.1% over the week)," the report noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government over the past week has risen to 52.8% (+1.2%) and 52.8% (+0.5%), respectively. "Mikhail Mishustin is trusted by 63.3% of respondents (+1.2% over the week)," the report specified.

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of parliamentary factions. "Thirty-two percent of respondents trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (-1%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 30.6% (-1.4% more per week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 8.9% (-0.2% over the week), and 17.7% of respondents (-0.4%) said they trusted Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR)," the pollsters noted.

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 40.3% (-1.1% over the week), with the CPRF supported by 10.6% (+0.3%). The New People party’s figures came to 4.3% (+0.1%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 7.9% (+0.4%), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.5% (-0.3%).