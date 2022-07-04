Defense for condemned Briton asks to reduce charges in bid to avoid death penalty

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The defense counsel for British citizen Aiden Aslin, sentenced to death in the DPR for taking part in the Ukrainian conflict as a mercenary, appealed his verdict, asking to remove several charges from the conviction, lawyer Pavel Kosovan told TASS Monday.

"We ask to cancel the June 9, 2022 sentence for Aiden Aslin <…> over charges of [a crime, committed in a group] and [forceful seizure of power] and end the criminal case over these charges due to absence of signs of crime in the defendant’s actions," the lawyer said.

Earlier, an appeal was filed by Yulia Tserkovnikova, the attorney for British citizen Shaun Pinner, also sentenced to death over the same charges. The appeal asked to soften the verdict and replace the death penalty with a life sentence. The court said at the time that the appeal would be reviewed within two months.

Last Friday, the defense for Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun also filed to challenge his sentence. The court confirmed that the appeal was received.

On June 9, a DPR court sentenced Pinner, Aslin and Saadoun, captured in Donbass, on charges of mercenarism in the Ukrainian forces, as well as charges of crimes, committed in a group and forceful seizure of power, according to DPR law.