Russia to lift coronavirus restrictions on land border on July 15

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. On July 15, Russia will lift restrictions on crossing the country’s land border which were introduced over the spread of the coronavirus infection in 2020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

"Following the results of the crisis center’s discussion, a decision was made to lift the epidemic-related temporary restrictions on crossing the state border of the Russian Federation starting on July 15, 2022," the statement said.

On June 14, due to the improved epidemic situation, a decision was made to lift the restrictions on foreign citizens entering Russia via air and maritime checkpoints yet a number of restrictions on land arrivals continued to be in effect.

Russia introduced the restrictions at border crossings in March 2020 over the threat of the coronavirus infection.