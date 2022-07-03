Road police cars in Russia can be equipped with face recognition systems

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Smart systems for recognition of drivers’ faces and automatic photo and video recording of motor vehicles can appear in patrol cars of Russian road police in the near future, the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Interior told TASS.

"Smart technical equipment of a patrol car of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the near future will provide a traffic safety inspector with an opportunity to identify during the patrol mission violations of traffic safety rules by motor vehicles moving in the opposite or the same direction, automatically identify license plate numbers, detect searched automobiles, inform the traffic safety inspector about gross violations and perform automatic photo and video recording, including motor vehicles with foreign license plates, and recognize faces of road users," the Department said.

Testing of photo and video recording and video surveillance systems built in flashing lightbars of patrol vehicles would start from the next week, department head Lieutenant-General (Police) Mikhail Chernikov said on June 30. Such systems will be tested in Moscow and the Moscow Region and in St. Petersburg.