Attempts to "cancel" Russian culture futile — director of Russia House in Belgrade

BELGRADE, June 28. /TASS/. The opening of the international educational and cultural forum entitled The Golden Age of Russian Realism: Reading Experience under the auspices of the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature in Belgrade once again proves the futility of attempts to "cancel" Russian culture, the Director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (Russia House) in Belgrade Yevgeny Baranov told TASS.

"The opening of the forum in Belgrade is a great honor and a great responsibility for us, especially these days. On the one hand, such an event in the current circumstances is clear evidence of how futile the attempts to "cancel" Russian culture and reduce to nothing its significance in the world are. Even in today's circumstances, people are interested in communicating in Russian, in maintaining the status of the Russian language and Russian literature in the space from Europe to Latin America. The forum is also evidence Serbia and Belgrade are a truly free territories and an open platform for communication between writers and scientists," Baranov said.

For two days, on June 28 and 29, famous Russian writers, literary critics, translators, teachers of the Russian language and literature from 19 countries of the world, will share their thoughts and experience in front of Russia House audiences.

The forum is held in a combined face-to-face and distance format. The purpose of the event is to popularize the literary and philosophical heritage of outstanding Russian realist writers, who belong to the golden age of Russian literature: Fyodor Dostoevsky, Leo Tolstoy, Ivan Turgenev and Anton Chekhov. The project is aimed at supporting scientific research in the field of literary criticism, linguistics, culturology, biography, museum work, as well as humanitarian cooperation initiatives.