New criminal case against Navalny submitted to Moscow’s Lefortovo Court

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A new criminal case against Russian blogger Alexey Navalny on multiple counts of fraud has been filed at Moscow’s Lefortovo Court on Thursday.

"The court has received a criminal case against Navalny, who is accused of four counts of fraud and one count of contempt of court," a court spokesman told TASS.

Criminal cases against Navalny were launched more than a year ago. According to investigators, he stole about 350 mln rubles (roughly $4.5 mln) allocated as donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized as a foreign agent and an extremist organization in Russia). The blogger is also accused of a disrespectful attitude towards judge Vera Akimova, who considered the case of libel against a World War II veteran.

Navalny, twice sentenced to probation, was put on a wanted list for repeatedly violating his probation over his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case. He was detained upon his return from Germany at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on January 17, 2021. On February 2, a Moscow court sentenced him to an actual prison term.