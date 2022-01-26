Lack of mutual recognition of COVID vaccines hampers Russia-EU business contacts — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 26. /TASS/. The absence of mutual recognition of COVID vaccines and vaccination certificates between Russia and the EU does not contribute to an intensification of business contacts and trips, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Italian businessmen Wednesday.

"Business contacts and trips are being hampered by the fact that Russia and the EU have still not completed the process of mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates," the President said.

In this context, he mentioned the recent joint Russian-Italian comparative research of coronavirus vaccines, performed by the National Institute for Infectious Diseases of Italy. According to this research, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine "displayed the highest titer of antibodies to the Omicrons strain and once again proved its efficiency," Putin noted.

The president noted that the online meeting with the Italian business was attended by key Russian economic ministers and heads of largest Russian companies, so that the Italian businessmen could listen to Russian colleagues’ first-hand assessments of the development perspectives of the Russian-Italian economic ties.

"They, of course, will take into account all problems that concern you and will stay in constant contact in order facilitate your further successful work in Russia," Putin concluded.